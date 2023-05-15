Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,979,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up 1.3% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $168,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.26. 158,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,275. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.