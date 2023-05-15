Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,979,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up 1.3% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $168,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.
PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.
Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
