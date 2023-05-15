PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2023 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2023 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2023 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.50.

5/1/2023 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

4/28/2023 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/24/2023 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/21/2023 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2023 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/21/2023 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

PMT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.63. 292,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,490. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.76%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -363.64%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 3,831 shares of company stock worth $46,297 and sold 20,765 shares worth $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

