Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PFGC. UBS Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Shares of PFGC opened at $60.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

