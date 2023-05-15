PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Barclays

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.60.

NYSE PKI opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $674.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

