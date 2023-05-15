Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Up 13.5% in April

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pershing Square Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS PSHZF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.69. 23,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,478. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. Pershing Square has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

