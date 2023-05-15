Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.5% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,290,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $210.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

