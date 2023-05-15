Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $586.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.36. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.17. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran bought 12,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $101,026.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,427.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrie Curran acquired 12,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $101,026.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,427.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 99,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,423.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,919 shares of company stock valued at $191,177 and have sold 6,907 shares valued at $54,598. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

