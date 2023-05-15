PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Up 12.4% in April

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PZC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,145. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

