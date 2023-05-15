Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 32,001 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,001 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Edison International worth $18,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Edison International Stock Up 0.6 %

Edison International stock opened at $73.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

