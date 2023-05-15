Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 422,162 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 422,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

