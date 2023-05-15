Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 384,438 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 238.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,438 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $21,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,668,000 after buying an additional 396,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,712,000 after buying an additional 174,934 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,706,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,785,000 after buying an additional 234,998 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,535 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $45.25 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.