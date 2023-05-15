Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,625 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $88.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,216 shares of company stock worth $18,268,759. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

