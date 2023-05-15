Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,972 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.09% of CF Industries worth $15,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

CF Industries stock opened at $66.53 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $119.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

