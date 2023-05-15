Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,928 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $14,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $169.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.45 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

