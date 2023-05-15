Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,311 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $24,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after buying an additional 1,135,612 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,269,000 after buying an additional 333,220 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $106.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.54.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

