Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,447 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $20,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 694,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,900,000 after purchasing an additional 96,307 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 126,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $3,422,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $28,952,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $3,422,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,952,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,376,871 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

NYSE:HSY opened at $274.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

