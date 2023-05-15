Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $228.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

