Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 4,689 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $26,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 213.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Up 1.6 %

Gartner stock opened at $310.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.47 and a 200 day moving average of $327.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.83, for a total value of $1,966,051.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,933,651.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,470 shares of company stock worth $7,395,915 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

