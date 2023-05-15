Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,549,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.08% of W.W. Grainger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,784,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $684.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $672.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $625.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.