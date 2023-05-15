Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 25.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,195,000 after purchasing an additional 124,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $359.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.71 and its 200-day moving average is $347.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,302,178. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.