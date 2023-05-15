Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $81.00 at Mizuho

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNW. Bank of America upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $81.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $1,590,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.