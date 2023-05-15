Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 19,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter worth about $165,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN PW traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.54. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,521. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Power REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

