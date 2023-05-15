Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.75. 1,114,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,288. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

