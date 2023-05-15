Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys Shares of 19,833 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.0% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after buying an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $2.52 on Monday, reaching $204.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,291. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $206.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $200.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,281 shares of company stock worth $8,640,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.76.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.