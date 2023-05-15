Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Copa makes up approximately 1.3% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Copa by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Copa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Copa during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Copa Price Performance

Copa stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.82. 39,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,541. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.61. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

Copa Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.



