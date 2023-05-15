Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $163,000 in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASTL. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,891,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,824 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,566,000. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,864,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 485,266 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.25. 38,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $750.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.48. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $418.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.79 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 18.84%. Research analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

