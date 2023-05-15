Prom (PROM) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00015749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $78.90 million and $2.30 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00024927 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018202 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,462.39 or 1.00046861 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.21990463 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,037,226.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.