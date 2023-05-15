PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Director Sells $75,405.04 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PROS stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $25.70. 257,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,717. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.12.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,903,000 after purchasing an additional 226,380 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in PROS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,642,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PROS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,216,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,137,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in PROS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,146,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,222,000 after purchasing an additional 250,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

