Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.20

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 71377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline includes PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
- Analysts Have “Buy” Rating On This Mid-Cap Dividend Achiever
- Is Novavax Finally Turning Things Around?
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.