Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.20

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 71377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline includes PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

