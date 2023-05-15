PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in April

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAEKY remained flat at $13.51 during trading on Monday. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

