PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in April

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PAEKY remained flat at $13.51 during trading on Monday. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (PAEKY)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.