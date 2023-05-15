Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,573,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 655,043 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $122,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,650,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,166,000 after acquiring an additional 525,165 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 233.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $23.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

