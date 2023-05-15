Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.58.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 50.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

