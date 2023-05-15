Qtum Price Down 0.7% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $274.44 million and $1.91 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00009577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.74 or 0.06667782 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00040004 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,657,182 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

