QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 24,460 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,070,000 after buying an additional 1,357,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $104.19. 1,582,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,494,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

