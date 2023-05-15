QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.65. 1,036,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,487,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

