QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454,618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 86,207 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $49,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after buying an additional 492,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after buying an additional 524,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 765,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 896,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,487,761. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.