Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.38 and $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025013 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018391 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,004.66 or 1.00055753 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

