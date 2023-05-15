QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $372.44 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025007 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018355 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,036.86 or 1.00034591 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00158755 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $362.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.