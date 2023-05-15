QUASA (QUA) 1-Day Volume Tops $372.50

QUASA (QUA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $372.50 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00024971 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,401.27 or 0.99983559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00158755 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $362.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

