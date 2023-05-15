Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $5.48

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.11. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 661 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

Insider Activity at Qurate Retail

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.