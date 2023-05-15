Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $5.48

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.11. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 661 shares changing hands.
Qurate Retail Stock Down 5.1 %
The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.
Insider Activity at Qurate Retail
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.