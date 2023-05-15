Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Short Interest Update

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the April 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 15.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 1,304,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $246.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.27 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103,307 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,597,000 after purchasing an additional 711,535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 164,696 shares during the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

