Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $7.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $284.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 3.12. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,535,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,437,000 after acquiring an additional 342,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 253,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 717,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 53,140 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.

