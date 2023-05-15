RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.80. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $28.82.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 61.62% and a net margin of 7.34%. Analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 72.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 209,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 133.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 104.5% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

