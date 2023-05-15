Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $28.48 on Monday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

In other news, insider Joseph Burns Rhame III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

