Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000,000 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,860,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TC Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in TC Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 56.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

TRP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 535,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,077. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

