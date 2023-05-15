Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,005 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 2.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $57,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $736.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,291. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $762.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $704.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $688.23.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.41.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

