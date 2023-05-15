Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $108.19 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy makes up approximately 3.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.78% of Alliant Energy worth $108,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.88. 278,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,442. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Articles

