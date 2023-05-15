Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $21.44 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.02. The stock had a trading volume of 995,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.76 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.66.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,400 shares of company stock worth $18,936,150. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

