Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $81.05 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,343 shares during the quarter. PG&E comprises 2.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.20% of PG&E worth $81,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG&E Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on PCG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $17.17. 6,095,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,440,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

