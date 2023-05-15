Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 575.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,289,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,315,000 after buying an additional 2,802,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 464.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,775,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,283,000 after buying an additional 2,283,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after buying an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $30,965,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $32,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.56. 1,000,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 29.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 11,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,185. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 11,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,648.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

